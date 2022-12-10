Create

32-year-old SmackDown star named as WWE's strongest wrestler after Cesaro's exit

By Rohit Nath
Modified Dec 10, 2022 08:15 AM IST
A new pound-for-pound king in WWE has been named
A new pound-for-pound king in WWE has been named

For years during his WWE tenure, Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli, was dubbed as the "pound-for-pound strongest" man in the company. His speed, strength, and athleticism made him the perfect man for this term.

However, now that he is gone, current SmackDown star Giovanni Vinci was given that title.

Ready #FinalBattle https://t.co/7O9KhKRGms

Cesaro's WWE tenure ended quietly in February of 2022 when he didn't sign a contract extension. This resulted in him jumping ship to AEW, and due to Tony Khan's acquisition of ROH, he would benefit briefly by becoming the ROH Champion.

Many felt that the Swiss Superman deserved the "pound-for-pound" strongest man in the company as he had demonstrated his freak strength on numerous occasions. However, WWE has now given that title to 32-year-old SmackDown star Giovanni Vinci.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, during a match between Ricochet & The New Day vs. Imperium, commentator Wade Barrett labeled Giovanni Vinci as the "pound-for-pound strongest man in WWE" - officially taking the title from Cesaro.

Vecchia scuola 💪🏼 https://t.co/jSigl5kAWo

For those who are curious, Vinci stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 220 lbs (100 kg). As you can see from his tweet above and his social media in general, he has a great physique.

However, he has a lot to prove to take that title, at least in the eyes of many fans and admirers of the Swiss Superman.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...