32-year-old star felt he belonged in WWE after his match with AJ Styles

As one of WWE's most experienced stars, AJ Styles is no doubt a performer all young stars aspire to emulate. One young wrestler whose biggest match so far in the company came against Styles was Grayson Waller.

Early last year, the Australian star had a heated verbal and physical rivalry with the Phenomenal One on WWE's third brand, NXT. Whilst the young star did not beat the wrestling veteran, he certainly earned his stripes.

Speaking to TV Insider, Grayson Waller recapped his storyline with Styles and how it helped him believe he was ready to establish himself as a legitimate WWE Superstar.

"That was a huge thing for me. I think getting in there and showing I belong alongside them. I think that is what it mainly showed me. It wasn’t 'hey, how exciting is this? I’m in the ring with AJ Styles.' I’m not a fanboy anymore like a lot of the guys in the locker room. I’m here to show I’m on the level as all these guys."

He added:

"That match with AJ Styles last year, I may not have won, but I got backstage that night and went to the locker room and was like, 'Yeah. I’m right. I do belong here.' It gave me the confidence that there isn’t anyone who can touch me. That’s the attitude I’m going into 2023 with." H/T TV Insider

Grayson Waller may soon be set to have the biggest win of his young WWE career as he will take on Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship tomorrow night (January 10) at New Year's Evil.

AJ Styles' road to WrestleMania is uncertain

Whilst The Lone Wolf seemed set to end 2022 on a high, his world was recently turned upside down as he suffered an unfortunate ankle injury at a live event.

With many fans concerned for his physical well-being, the former WWE Champion recently took to social media to provide the WWE Universe with an update on his injury.

"Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes," tweeted the former WWE Champion.

With no clear time frame for his recovery, AJ Styles' setback may also be a hindrance for his O.C. teammates, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim as he was the leader of their faction.

What is your favorite AJ Styles WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

