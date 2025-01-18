32-year-old star to retire from pro-wrestling tomorrow; sends emotional message

A pro wrestling star has announced in a new post on X that he's done as an in-ring performer after his match on January 19, 2025. Independent wrestler Brandon Kirk will retire after his final match tomorrow night.

Brandon Kirk has been wrestling for about 13 years at this point. He has competed in several notable promotions in the past, including GCW, Beyond, and CZW.

Kirk, in his latest X post, announced he was calling time on his pro wrestling career after his last match on January 19, 2025. Check out an excerpt from his heartfelt post below:

"I started this journey in Professional Wrestling almost 13 years ago. In that time, I've been fortunate enough to able to travel the world, share the ring with some of the best wrestlers on the planet, meet some incredible people, and do things that I never thought would even be possible. I've given absolutely everything I had to a business that never owed me anything in return, but has awarded me more than I could have ever imagined."

Brandon Kirk says he has prioritized pro wrestling over everything

Further in the post, Brandon Kirk stated he's always prioritized wrestling over everything else and somewhere along the way, he lost himself. Kirk said he now wanted to focus on his personal life, including his wife, job, and future.

"At this point in time, I'm ready to move on and move forward, and focus on the things that are most important to me. My whole career it was always "wrestling over everything," and somewhere along the way, I lost myself. I'm ready to focus on me, my wife, my family, my job, and my future."

Kirkfi finished off his post by thanking everyone who had ever taken a chance on him and supported him. His post received tons of well-wishes from his ardent fans.

