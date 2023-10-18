32-year-old star returns to WWE show after 40 months

A 32-year-old star made her return to a WWE show after several months to confront her rivals.

This superstar is none other than Chelsea Green. Ever since returning to the WWE, Chelsea has proven to be one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster. Despite not being on the winning end every time, she has still managed to garner some traction due to her antics on the main roster.

This helped her and Sonya Deville win the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, soon after that, Sonya got injured, and Piper Niven took her place. Recently, Niven and Green found themselves feuding with Natalya and Tegan Nox, following a backstage interaction.

Tonight on NXT, Tegan Nox was set all to face Lyra Valkyria. Natalya showed up to be in Nox's corner. The match was going well for Tegan, when Green and Niven showed up ringside. This distraction allowed Lyra to pick up the win. After the match, Natalya and Tegan brawled with the Women's Tag Team Champions.

This was Chelsea Green's first appearance on WWE NXT since 27th May 2020, when she teamed with Charlotte Flair to face IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

This interference could now take this rivalry to the next level, and it will be interesting to see where this is going to lead in the future.

