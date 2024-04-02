32-year-old star unhappy with management following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently expressed her dissatisfaction on social media as her face was not featured on the RAW poster.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE official Adam Pearce was seen backstage announcing that the first hour of the show will be ad-free. Chelsea Green walked up to Pearce and expressed her disappointment at not being on the poster of the red brand.

"There appears to be a problem, and I know it's April 1st. Well, April Fool's you, I am not on the poster, and clearly something has gone terribly wrong if the face of Monday Night RAW is not on the poster!"

Adam Pearce then replied that there was nothing he could do as the poster was already up on the wall. Green then furiously walked away wanting to speak to higher-ups.

After the same video was posted on WWE's official handle on X/Twitter, Green once again took to social media to vent her frustrations. She stated that something was "shady" with management.

"CLEARLY MANAGEMENT IS SHADY."

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green opened up about her similarity with RAW star Maxxine Dupri

WWE RAW Superstar Chelsea Green opened up about her similarity with RAW star Maxxine Dupri.

During an interview on the Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green emphasized that she and Dupri share a similar mindset and way of living. She also highlighted the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle among them.

“First of all, we totally have the same mentality, schedule, lifestyle, all of it. Which is really rare to find because all my other girlfriends, like my best friends Deonna [Purrazzo], she works for AEW, she goes to sleep really late, she wakes up really late. I can’t. I just cannot. We have totally different schedules. She’s pretty good at going with the flow with me, but [Maxxine] is like, let’s go to sleep as early as possible. She eats healthy with me, all the things we just mesh on," she said.

Chelsea also asserted how she admires traveling with Dupri because of the way the duo align with each other.

You can watch the entire video below:

Chelsea Green is currently not a part of WWE's WrestleMania plans and was also not featured on the latest episode of RAW. It remains to be seen what the promotion has planned for her in the near future.