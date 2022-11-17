32-year-old superstar says he felt salty as Pat McAfee performed in WWE

Pat McAfee has temporarily taken a hiatus from WWE due to external commitments. During his time in the company, the NFL veteran competed in multiple matches. Recently, Hit Row's Top Dolla revealed that he felt salty while watching McAfee wrestle inside the squared circle.

In 2020, McAfee joined WWE and began working on the black-and-gold brand. He quickly started a feud with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era and faced him and the stable at the Takeover events before he was moved to SmackDown in April 2021.

Hit Row recently returned to the company, except for Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who is currently signed with AEW.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Hit Row member Top Dolla recalled how he felt salty as he watched McAfee perform in the ring as he stood as a bystander in the crowd:

"I knew as soon as I got to the NFL that I would get an opportunity to at least get a tryout. I know my athletic ability, I know my ability to talk, I know my creative mind. So I knew once I got my tryout I would get signed. I actually was kinda salty cause I was signed and I was in NXT and I was watching you guys do the matches on NXT and I was in the crowd clapping behind the glass. That was a little bit salty cause you know it was a team of NFL guys and nobody invited me to be on the NFL team," said Top Dolla. [From 0:13 to 0:47)

It would have been interesting to see Top Dolla assist his former NFL buddies to take down The Undisputed Era in NXT.

What are Pat McAfee and Top Dolla doing these days in WWE?

Earlier this year, Pat McAfee was involved in a major feud with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon. He faced Theory and McMahon at WrestleMania 38 while losing to the latter and defeating the former.

In July, McAfee started feuding with Happy Corbin on the blue brand, which ended when the two faced each other at SummerSlam. After winning his match, the former SmackDown commentator left the company for a short period to host College GameDay.

After SummerSlam, 3/4th of Hit Row returned to the company and joined the blue brand. They won several matches after their return before they started feuding with Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown.

McAfee is currently away from WWE and will return after GameDay ends. Meanwhile, Top Dolla is with Hit Row, and the team recently began their feud with Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders on SmackDown.

