32-year-old superstar will make WrestleMania debut against WWE Legends

WWE got fans excited after this week's episode of RAW, as several matches for WrestleMania 39 were confirmed on the show, including the return of John Cena to take on Austin Theory. It was recently revealed that Iyo Sky will be making her WrestleMania debut as Damage CTRL goes up against two wrestling legends and The Man.

Last year, Iyo Sky made her main roster debut when she appeared at WWE SummerSlam 2022 and formed an alliance with Bayley and Dakota Kai. On RAW after the event, Damage CTRL was formed, and the trio targeted Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Sky is set to debut at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in her career. Kai reacted to the official announcement of their upcoming match in California. Check it out:

"What 🤯"

In 2017 and 2018, Bayley and Dakota Kai made their WrestleMania debuts, respectively. The Genius of Sky has been with the company for over four years, and this will be her first match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are Iyo Sky's accomplishments in WWE?

By the end of 2017, Iyo Sky (aka Io Shirai) made her debut for the developmental brand. However, her first appearance for the company was in the second Mae Young Classic, where she lost in the finals to Toni Storm.

The Genius of the Sky spent several years on the developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship and held the title for over 300 days. Later, she teamed up with Zoey Stark to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Last year, she moved to the main roster, where she joined the red brand alongside Dakota Kai, where she became a part of Damage CTRL. She, alongside Kai, has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

The stable is currently feuding with Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus, and Sky will be making her WrestleMania debut in California in a six-woman tag team match.

What are your thoughts about the WrestleMania 39 card? Sound off in the comment section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes