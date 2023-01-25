32-year-old tag team star is the man to dethrone Roman Reigns, according to former WWE writer

Chris Dunn believes Roman Reigns should lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Street Profits member Montez Ford.

Dunn worked as a WWE writer for five years between 2016 and 2021. He collaborated with several superstars on important storylines during that time, including The Street Profits and Bianca Belair.

On a recent episode of the Public Enemies Podcast, Dunn explained why Ford should one day dethrone Reigns. He also tipped NXT Champion Bron Breakker for big things in the future:

"I'm biased, I feel like Montez is the guy," Dunn said. "He can be a babyface or a heel. He has the body for both. He has the talking skills for both. I think there are a couple of minor things he can improve on, but it feels like he can be the face of the company. I think the other person, who's a little further away, is Bron." [1:36:20 – 1:36:46]

Ford, 32, is a former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champion with Angelo Dawkins. He is married to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Chris Dunn explains why Montez Ford's WWE act works so well

While Montez Ford is often mentioned as a future main-eventer, Chris Dunn believes his tag team partner is also destined for greatness.

Dunn added that Angelo Dawkins could also become a world title contender if he and Ford eventually separate:

"I don't want to take anything away from Tez. I just said he could be like the face of the company, but the group [The Street Profits] works because it's an equal group. They play off each other really well. They aren't the same, they have a very different dynamic. I think if Kane can have a world title, if Christian can have a world title, Dawkins can have a world title." [1:38:58 – 1:39:33]

Ford previously faced Roman Reigns in a losing effort on the September 24, 2021, episode of SmackDown. Dawkins has shared the ring with The Tribal Chief in tag team matches, but they have never gone one-on-one.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 30, 2020. He also captured the WWE Championship on April 3, 2022, meaning he holds both of the company's world titles in the men's division.

Do you think Montez Ford should dethrone Roman Reigns one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

