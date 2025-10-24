32-year-old WWE star closer to in-ring return after last being seen 4 months ago

WWE is currently dealing with an injury crisis with several superstars across the main roster and developmental roster who are sidelined. One such superstar who also finds himself on the injured list is Noam Dar.

Dar is signed to NXT and last competed at a house show on June 13th. The 4-time Heritage Cup winner was forced to relinquish the cup after suffering an injury back in June. This was just weeks after Dar had returned from another injury.

Dar's partner and former NXT UK star, Aleah James, has provided an update on the 32-year-old superstar. Speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, James confirmed that Dar's recovery is going well, and they're waiting for his return to in-ring action.

“Yeah, it’s going along really well. Getting stronger and being able to do more and more. So, it’s just looking for that return. We’re ready, we’re waiting. He’s gonna be better and stronger than ever so, we’re looking forward to that.” said James. [11:06-11:33]

Noam Dar opened up about learning from WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Noam Dar opened up about working with Shawn Michaels and learning from him. Michaels oversees the creative aspect of NXT.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, Dar explained how Michaels played a crucial role in his WWE career. The duo started connecting around 2019, and The Heartbreak Kid helped Dar add textures to his work. He said:

"Shawn has been extremely instrumental and impactful to my career and my whole trajectory within WWE, but again, specifically in NXT. He and I really connected around 2019 once I started doing a lot more of the UK stuff. From there, he’s helped me add a lot of texture, a lot of wrinkles and a lot of detail to my game. For me personally, he’s showing me parts of myself that maybe I don’t know were there or showing me how to get certain things out of me and to not perceive myself in a certain box or a certain bracket,"

It remains to be seen when Dar will return to in-ring action.

