32-year-old WWE star preferred being home than wrestling Nia Jax this week

A 32-year-old WWE star was glad about missing the latest episode of RAW as she did not want to face Nia Jax in a match. The name in question is Chelsea Green.

During this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Zoey Stark came out to confront Nia Jax in the middle of her promo after being attacked by her last week. The duo started brawling, and a match was made official. The Irresistible Force annihilated Stark during the bout and won by hitting the Banzai Drop.

Chelsea Green was also a victim of Nia Jax's attack last week. The former wasn't booked for Monday's show but made sure to stay updated with the action. After watching Jax dominate Stark inside the ring, the 32-year-old took to Twitter to mention that she was okay being home.

"You know what? Upon further consideration, I’m okay being home after seeing that," Green wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell believes some female WWE stars may get injured by Nia Jax's finisher

In a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran said that Rhea Ripley could handle the impact of Jax's Banzai Drop, but other female WWE stars might not be able to do so.

"She [Jax] has so much talk about her hurting people," Mantell said. "She did that sit-down on Rhea. Now, she can do it on Rhea – Rhea's a pretty big girl – but some of those other girls, I think she'd crush them because she moves pretty well, but I don't know if she could control that weight."

Many fans want to see a triple threat match between Nia Jax, Ripley Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez after the former's assault on the duo two weeks ago. Let's see what WWE has in store for the stars.

What do you think about a triple threat bout between these women in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.