32-year-old WWE Superstar expresses her desire to face Rhea Ripley at Clash at the Castle

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 and since then she has dominated the women's division in WWE. Recently, RAW star Piper Niven spoke about her interest in facing Ripley.

Both The Eradicator and Niven have had a history together as rivals, during their run in NXT UK. While Ripley is currently the Women's World Champion, Piper has recently made her return to in-ring action after being out due to her hand injury. On this week's episode of SmackDown, the former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green faced Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a losing effort.

During a recent conversation on the Gorilla Position podcast, Niven stated that she would love to go one-on-one against The Eradicator at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The 32-year-old star also mentioned that she has a huge fanbase in Scotland, who would enjoy witnessing her against Ripley.

"Why not? I don’t know if you know me this, but Rhea and myself had some absolute bangers back in the day. I think it’s time to run it back, but this announcement was very, very satisfying for me because the people of Scotland have deserved this for such a long time. Without the British boom, it’s my belief that there probably wouldn’t have been an NXT UK, and Scotland was a massive part of that boom," she said.

The former Doudrop continued:

"Scotland was a huge part of that boom. Most of the people that I’ve met by chance here this week were Scottish. There’s such a huge fanbase in Scotland, and they deserve this. So I’m very happy. I hope that I’m there for them in that ring, and I hope they’ll be cheering for me." [H/T- Fightful]

This year's Clash at the Castle is set to take place in Scotland on June 15.

WWE Superstar Piper Niven had previously shared details about her hand injury

During the same interview, Niven shared how she broke her hand while training, and sarcastically mentioned that she was just giving a chance to other wrestlers in the industry while she was out.

"Who wants to see my gross hand? I broke my hand [laughs]. Training, trying to be a better performer. Obviously, the universe was like, 'No, no, no, you’re too good. [Laughs] Come on, you gotta give everybody else a chance.' So yeah, I broke my hand, unfortunately, and it still looks gnarly!" she said.

She further added that this injury was a learning experience for her as she had never faced something of this sort before.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Niven and Green in the near future.

