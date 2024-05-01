32-year-old WWE Superstar returns after 1 year; veteran said Triple H should fire her on TV

Triple H has made sure to keep things entertaining for fans. A 32-year-old WWE Superstar finally returned to the ring after almost one year away. He has been at the center of controversy, with a veteran saying that The Game should fire her on TV.

Wendy Choo last competed in WWE at NXT LVL UP on May 16, 2023. Since then, she has not had a single match and has been the subject of controversy.

Industry veteran Konnan suggested that Triple H fire her on TV, as he hated her character anyway. Her gimmick was that she was always sleepy, and Konnan suggested that WWE use this as a firing angle.

"Well, for this girl Wendy Choo, what I would do for this gimmick is that she's always sleeping, I would have Hunter come by and put a piece of paper here and when he leaves, they put a close-up and it's 'When you wake up, you're fired [laughs].'"

After almost a year away, she returned to the taping of this week's NXT LVL Up. She competed against Wren Sinclair, and in her first match in almost a year, she won.

It remains to be seen if she returns directly to NXT as well. Choo had been on the injury list since the May 19, 2023, edition of NXT LVL Up and has since been in recovery. As it turns out, Choo was present for both nights of the WWE Draft and was close to a return.

Triple H has a big job to do with the WWE Draft now done

With so many returns and call-ups happening over the week and the rosters now apparently locked into place after WWE Backlash, Triple H has a big task in front of him.

He has to not only book Backlash but also prepare for King of the Ring while simultaneously starting the stories that will play out at SummerSlam months down the line.

As the head of creative, Triple H has much to do now, even though WrestleMania just ended.