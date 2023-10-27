32-year-old WWE Superstar terms Sasha Banks, Carmella and Bianca Belair as "fire" on recent social media update

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently heaped praise on Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, Carmella, and Bianca Belair, on social media.

The Boss, alongside her partner Naomi, had left WWE following issues with the creative direction. Prior to that, both women had won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal-4 Way Match against Zelina Vega & Carmella, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler. Following Banks' departure from the company, she signed up with New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom and also managed to win the IWGP Women's Championship by dethroning KAIRI.

On the other hand, following The Glow's departure from the Stamford-based company, she joined TNA Wrestling and is currently the reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Taking to social media, a fan uploaded a clip of Vega, Carmella, Banks, and Bianca Belair, where the four women were seen at ringside ahead of one of their matches.

Zelina responded to the post, mentioning how "stunning" they all looked.

"I don't think the world could have handled this amount of fire..but everyone in this segment looked absolutely stunning," Vega shared.

Check out a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega spoke about winning a singles title

Zelina Vega recently spoke about winning a first-ever singles title in the Stamford-based company.

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, the LWO member mentioned that it would be a great achievement if she managed to win the Royal Rumble match. She further added that although she has managed someone for five long years, she has started afresh being a babyface, and that has worked well for her.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So, this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But, I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

Vega further detailed how she has climbed the ladder, starting her journey from Money in the Bank to Royal Rumble and eventually to WrestleMania.

"So by that moment that I had Backlash, then, my God, putting my body on the line and Money in the Bank and just doing what I felt I needed to do to now where we can go in the world, Rumble to WrestleMania. I think this is just going up and up. And I think that this is something that I feel like I'm proving to the fans, I'm proving to the office, I'm also proving to myself that this is the version of myself that I'm supposed to be at. This is where I'm supposed to be in. And holding singles gold is exactly where Zelina Vega needs to be now in her career," Vega said.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for the former Rosita in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's statement? Sound off in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.