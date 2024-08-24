  • home icon
33-year-old female WWE star turning babyface after over two years is inevitable, says Dutch Mantell (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 24, 2024 10:30 GMT
Images from the star
A female star could turn babyface in WWE. [Image credits: star's official Instagram handle & wwe.com]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, has predicted a major babyface turn happening down the line. The 74-year-old veteran believes that Chelsea Green will eventually embrace her positive side.

The 33-year-old star returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. She has been a heel since her return, embracing the 'Karen' gimmick and playing it to almost perfection. However, despite being a heel, Chelsea Green is widely popular among fans.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell noted that while WWE is currently ignoring the crowd's response to Chelsea Green, they won't do it for much longer and the former Women's Tag Team Champion will eventually turn babyface.

"People love her (Chelsea Green) anyway. You can’t deny that. WWE fights it, but they won’t fight it long. When they put that merchandise out there and it starts selling, her stock will rise," Dutch Mantell said. [53:30 - 53:44]

Chelsea Green is widely regarded as one of Triple H's best rehires. While the Hot Mess has not racked up many memorable wins, her character work has kept fans entertained.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Pratyush Rai
