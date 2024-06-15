33-year-old former champion says she'll take Michael Cole's job before Clash at the Castle 2024

Michael Cole is in Scotland for Clash at the Castle 2024. In the long two-hour countdown/kickoff show, he had a mini conflict with a 33-year-old former Tag Team Champion, who took to X/Twitter to threaten to take his job.

On X/Twitter, former Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green joked about taking Michael Cole's job.

"Pre-show queen about to take Mikey boys job!!!"

Chelsea Green has been a big hit in her run on the main roster. During her reign as Women's Tag Team Champion with Sonya Deville, the latter suffered a major injury, with Piper Niven taking her spot and becoming champion by default.

Around the end of 2023, they would lose the titles to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chelsea Green has been Piper Niven's tag team partner and a big source of support for her as she became the number one contender to the WWE Women's Championship.

Green and Niven have made Bayley and Naomi's lives difficult, and that's exactly why her presence was required in Scotland for Piper Niven, apart from the home support the latter will receive.