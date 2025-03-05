33-year-old name returns to WWE after having a baby

WWE welcomed back a 33-year-old star six months after she gave birth to her first baby in September 2024. The idea of having a child is a hot topic in the pro wrestling world right now following the recent remarks by Carmella. For those unaware, Mella recently departed the company.

Ad

Kelly Kincaid signed with WWE in February 2022 after spending a few years with Ring of Honor as Quinn McKay. She was a part-time wrestler in ROH but started as a ring announcer in NXT Level Up. She also became a backstage interviewer, a role that she has been thriving in since September 2022.

Kincaid is in a relationship with current SmackDown star Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly. The couple welcomed a daughter named Poppy Faye on September 20, 2024. Six months after giving birth, the former ROH star returned to NXT television on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

In the video below, Kincaid interviewed Tony D'Angelo ahead of his match against Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time Kelly Kincaid was on television was when she interviewed Thea Hail before the latter's NXT Women's Championship bout against Roxanne Perez. Hail and Perez squared off at Great American Bash in July 2024.

Carmella's remarks about her WWE departure question policy on women having kids

Former WWE star Carmella recently made headlines for the comments she made about her departure from the company. She wasn't released, but her contract was not renewed. Mella's last appearance was on an episode of RAW in March 2023 before she went on hiatus due to her pregnancy.

Ad

Carmella and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed their son, Dimitri Paul, eight months later. She experienced some health problems after giving birth, including a medical condition called drop foot. Mella had to undergo different kinds of tests over the past year.

On the Barely Famous podcast, Carmella felt that she was ghosted by the company despite having a 12-year run. The Queen of Staten Island also thought that she was being punished for having a baby.

Ad

While Carmella has the right to express her thoughts and feelings about her departure, there are plenty of WWE stars who have returned to the ring after having a baby. Kelly Kincaid, as mentioned above, recently made her NXT comeback. Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Ronda Rousey also returned as active stars after giving birth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback