33-year-old returning star shouldn't be paired with The Wyatt Sicks, according to former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how to book Alexa Bliss' return to the company. Bliss has been a prominent star for the promotion, winning the Women's Title multiple times.

Bliss has been away from WWE TV for a while. Her last televised match came at Royal Rumble 2023, where she lost to Bianca Belair in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that normally creative would have brought her in as a part of The Wyatt Sicks. However, the veteran writer felt that he would book her differently if given the opportunity. He didn't have a plan in place but needed to think more about where to slot Bliss in the current WWE landscape.

"The tendency would be to tie her in or against The Wyatt Sicks. That would be the tendency. I wouldn't go in that direction, man. I would have to really think it through, bro. Just sitting here nothing comes to mind really." [From 1:09:23 onwards]

Alexa Bliss has a long history with Bray Wyatt as she worked with him during his run as The Fiend. Bliss carried on the gimmick even when Wyatt was released from the company.

It will be interesting to see if Bliss returns to the company and is ever slotted in with the Wyatt Sicks.

