33-year-old rising star makes bold prediction ahead of upcoming title match on WWE RAW

A rising WWE star just made a bold prediction ahead of one of the biggest matches of their career on RAW.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter first made a name for themselves when they started teaming up together in NXT. They saw a lot of success as a tag team and even became NXT Women's Champions. The duo held the titles for an impressive 186 days before they lost it to Fallon Henley and Kiana James. They were also the longest-reigning Women's Tag Team Champions in NXT history.

Their impressive performance in NXT earned them a call-up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft. Since arriving on RAW, they have shown steady growth and are now set for the biggest opportunity of their careers.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are set to face Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight on RAW. Ahead of this important clash, Chance took to social media to predict that she and Carter will become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

"You can call us party pipsqueaks now .. BUT TONIGHT you will be calling us your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions."

It will be interesting to see if Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will be able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight.

