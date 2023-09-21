33-Year Old SmackDown Star lays down a challenge to CM Punk 

While it hasn't been long since CM Punk and AEW parted ways, rumors of The Second City Saint returning to WWE have already started circulating. Former Tag Team Champion Montez Ford is open to having Punk back in WWE, and if that is the case, he's ready to take on the former AEW World Champion.

Ever since Punk departed from WWE in 2014, there has been an entirely new crop of young wrestlers who have grown up watching and being inspired by CM Punk. With the Chicago-born now released from his AEW contract, those stars might finally get a chance to step into the ring with him.

While speaking on Fox Sports' Happy Hour, Ford shared his thoughts on the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.

"If [the WWE management] asked my opinion on it, I'm so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all works of life.", said Ford. "I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that's all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago" [H/T Fightful]

CM Punk left WWE in 2014

On the January 27, 2014 episode of RAW, CM Punk walked out of the show. He failed to show up at the SmackDown tapings the following day. After a few weeks, it was reported that Punk had left WWE and had retired from wrestling.

Punk would go on to slam WWE management, including Vince McMahon and Triple H, stating his dissatisfaction with the company on the Art of Wrestling podcast. A WWE doctor would later go on to file a defamation lawsuit against Punk. With the relationship between Punk and WWE looking bleak, it seemed like he would never return.

However, in 2019, CM Punk joined WWE Backstage as an analyst where he made appearances from time to time to share his opinions on the WWE product.

Following his two-year-long stint with AEW, Punk could finally be returning to WWE.

Do you think we will see The Voice of the Voiceless make his return to WWE anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

