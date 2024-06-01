  • home icon
  • 33-year-old star enters women's championship picture; could face Nia Jax at SummerSlam

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 01, 2024 01:09 GMT
Queen Nia opened the show on SmackDown
Queen Nia opened the show on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE on X]

Nia Jax opened the SmackDown after King & Queen of the Ring 2024, and it was a reminder that she will be competing for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. A 33-year-old star entered the title picture in a big way to become Jax's possible opponent in August. This is none other than Piper Niven.

SummerSlam might be two months away, but we now know that Gunther and Nia Jax will compete for the World Heavyweight and WWE Women's Championships, respectively. Bayley is the current WWE Women's Champion, and Jax called her out.

Just as Bayley came out, she was assaulted by Piper Niven, with Chelsea Green by her side. Green clarified that the 33-year-old Piper Niven will be holding the Women's Championship at SummerSlam and not Bayley, hinting at a match between Niven and Bayley in the coming weeks.

It's an interesting feud, and Bayley found herself on the receiving end of a beatdown without much of a chance. Since it's clear that Nia Jax awaits whoever holds the championship, she is merely a spectator.

This will be the biggest match of Niven's career so far, if or when it happens.

The big question is whether either of them or the Money in the Bank holder will walk into SummerSlam with the title.

