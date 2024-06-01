33-year-old star enters women's championship picture; could face Nia Jax at SummerSlam

Nia Jax opened the SmackDown after King & Queen of the Ring 2024, and it was a reminder that she will be competing for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. A 33-year-old star entered the title picture in a big way to become Jax's possible opponent in August. This is none other than Piper Niven.

SummerSlam might be two months away, but we now know that Gunther and Nia Jax will compete for the World Heavyweight and WWE Women's Championships, respectively. Bayley is the current WWE Women's Champion, and Jax called her out.

Just as Bayley came out, she was assaulted by Piper Niven, with Chelsea Green by her side. Green clarified that the 33-year-old Piper Niven will be holding the Women's Championship at SummerSlam and not Bayley, hinting at a match between Niven and Bayley in the coming weeks.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It's an interesting feud, and Bayley found herself on the receiving end of a beatdown without much of a chance. Since it's clear that Nia Jax awaits whoever holds the championship, she is merely a spectator.

This will be the biggest match of Niven's career so far, if or when it happens.

Expand Tweet

The big question is whether either of them or the Money in the Bank holder will walk into SummerSlam with the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback