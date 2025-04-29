33-year-old star loses another match on WWE RAW; remains winless in 2025 

A member of the WWE RAW roster suffered another defeat on the latest episode of the show, and her losing streak continued. Ivy Nile had a match against Stephanie Vaquer, and the result was pretty obvious.
The NXT Women's Champion made her in-ring debut on the main roster last week, and she collided with IYO SKY. On WWE RAW this week, she and Ivy Nile had a competitive match. The American Made member took down Stephanie Vaquer during the bout and hit a kick.
The Dark Angel shoulder tackled her and hit a suplex. Vaquer did the Devil's Kiss twice, and she nailed Ivy Nile with a running meteora in the corner. She covered Nile, but Chad Gable put the latter's leg on the rope. Stephanie got into a confrontation with Gable at ringside, before Ivy Nile suplexed her onto the floor.
She then dropkicked La Primera in the corner and performed a German suplex. Stephanie Vaquer planted her opponent with a superplex and got a two-count. The two stars traded shots, and Ivy Nile hit her finisher for a nearfall. Vaquer did a Dragon Screw and hit her finishing move to win the match.
Ivy Nile has yet to win a match on WWE RAW. Her last win on the red brand was on October 28 last year, which saw her defeat Zelina Vega.