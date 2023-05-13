33-year-old star makes his main roster WWE debut in a backstage segment

Tonight on SmackDown, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller debuted on the main roster in a backstage segment.

During the 2023 Draft, Waller was called up alongside many other stars from NXT. The 33-year-old is yet to win a major title in his WWE career, but he has regularly worked with the top of the company's roster on the developmental brand.

He has had prominent feuds with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, and Johnny Gargano.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Grayson Waller appeared with WWE official Adam Pearce. The latter was backstage taking care of the weekly show when the Aussie approached him.

In a quick conversation, Pearce confirmed that the winner of AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley will be a guest on his talk show The Grayson Waller Effect next week on SmackDown.

The last time Waller had a confrontation with an official, it was with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on NXT. This led to Michaels appearing on the talk show to sort out their differences.

It remains to be seen if Grayson Waller can impress Adam Pearce on the blue brand to get himself a title shot.

