33-year-old star pays tribute to Rey Mysterio in an epic way at Halloween Havoc 2025

Rey Mysterio wrestled what might be considered the most famous match in the history of Halloween Havoc. A 33-year-old star paid tribute to Mysterio's iconic gear from 28 years ago.At Halloween Havoc 2025, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., the Mexican veteran from AAA, competed for Ethan Page's NXT North American Championship. His own AAA Latin American Championship wasn't on the line, but it is the closest title equivalent to the North American Championship.Either way, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. paid tribute to Rey Mysterio's iconic Halloween Havoc 1997 gear. You can see the comparison in the photo below:For those who don't know, Rey Mysterio had one of his most iconic matches ever against the late great Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc 1997. This was in both of their pre-WWE days, and back then, Mysterio and Guerrero were both considered the pinnacle of what it meant to be a cruiserweight. In fact, that era of WCW is considered the zenith of cruiserweight wrestling, and it was something WWE attempted to bring back in 2016 onwards with the Cruiserweight Classic and then 205 Live.This was one of the matches that brought Mysterio to the world's attention, although he also had other significant moments in WCW. In fact, many younger fans don't know that he was unmasked in his story with Kevin Nash, but naturally, things took a turn when he joined WWE.He would then go on to become the single most famous luchador in the history of professional wrestling, although his impact as a luchador in Mexico itself probably pales in comparison to the likes of the great El Santo.As for El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., he is a third-generation star, with his grandfather, Dr. Wagner, being the patriarch of his family.