33-year-old star puts Liv Morgan and other WWE female stars on notice; says she won't stop until she accomplishes her goal

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is not only engaged in a heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley but also faces potential challenges from other women in the division. One such threat is Zelina Vega, who has issued a warning to the reigning Women's World Champion and any other female stars who dare to cross her path.

The LWO member defeated Zoey Stark in her last in-ring singles match on the July 22, 2024, edition of RAW. A week later, The Pure Fusion Collective faction (Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler) brutally attacked Vega, injuring her arm and putting her on the shelf for some time.

La Muneca made her TV return on the August 26, 2024, edition of the red brand. During the match between Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark) and Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane and IYO SKY), the LWO member attacked Sonya Deville.

Trending

During an appearance on RAW Talk, the 33-year-old star put the entire WWE women's division on notice. While she specifically mentioned Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega's message is directed at anyone who opposed her.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I just had to make sure that I took care of the brains of the operation. But the message isn’t just for Sonya or Shayna or Zoey, or Liv for that matter. It’s for anybody that wants to get in my way. Because I have one goal, and I’m not gonna stop until I accomplish it," Vega said. (H/T - Fightful)

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old star's unwavering determination to achieve her goal, despite any obstacles, may be hinting at the WWE Women's World Championship, currently held by Morgan.

Liv Morgan is set to team up with Dominik Mysterio for a massive match at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Miracle Kid successfully retained her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 with the help of Dominik Mysterio. Morgan is now an official member of The Judgment Day after Damian Priest and Mami were kicked out.

To exact revenge for the betrayal by their former stablemates, the Terror Twins (Priest and Ripley) will face Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin. The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy showed a preview of the match on the latest installment of RAW when they laid waste to The Judgment Day.

Only time will tell if Zelina Vega will join the fray to potentially challenge Morgan for the Women's World Championship after the premium live event in Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.