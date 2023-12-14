33-year-old star reveals real reason behind WWE exit

A former WWE Superstar recently reflected on her journey with the Stamford-based promotion. She also spilled the beans on her abrupt exit from the company in August 2023. The name in question is none other than Lacey Evans.

The 33-year-old signed with the company in 2016, featuring in several significant feuds and facing top names like Charlotte Flair. Evans' last match in the promotion came against Zelina Vega on July 7, 2023.

On the latest episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, The Sassy Southern Belle mentioned that pro wrestling was not her passion. However, she was happy for her former colleagues' success in the business.

"I've had a lot obviously reach out. But I did WWE for seven years and it was never my passion, that was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow sports entertainers [succeed]. That is their passion," she said.

The 33-year-old star also shared that she was already occupied with her family when she signed with the Stamford-based promotion. She also detailed the struggles of being on the road for 300-plus days yearly.

"It was an incredible opportunity. But it was a lot for whenever you compare what your passion is, and you're wise, and WWE is very, very difficult. If you're on the road well over 300 days a year, they want a lot from you," Evans added.

Listen to the full interview below:

Lacey Evans opened up about if she misses WWE

In the same interview, Lacey Evans discussed the opportunities and challenges that came her way during her World Wrestling Entertainment tenure.

The former WWE star was then asked if she missed competing inside the ring and her busy schedule in the company. Evans replied:

"Do you want me to lie? No, there's not. You know, some people, they wake up, and they put on six-inch stilettos and 10 pounds of makeup and their extensions, and they go walk the red carpet and they feel amazing. I'm not those people."

Evans further hinted that she wasn't actively looking to return to pro wrestling. She recently started her own cafe and is focused on expanding her business.

What did you think of Lacey Evans departing World Wrestling Entertainment? Sound off in the comments section below.

