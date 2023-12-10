33-year-old star's interference makes a difference as unexpected new #1 contender to the NXT Championship is confirmed

The NXT Championship has a new number one contender and it happened in the most unexpected fashion. While Dijak looked like he was on the verge of scoring the decisive fall that would have taken him to that spot, a 33-year-old star's interference prevented it from happening at Deadline 2023.

The 2023 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge was held to crown a new number one contender to the NXT Championship. There were several frontrunners, with Bron Breakker taking the lead with 3 falls within a minute, only to lose in the decisive moment. Dijak was also tied at 3 falls as was Tyler Bate. Trick Williams, the eventual winner, was on zero falls until a miraculous run saw him pick up 4 falls, thus emerging victorious.

One of these falls came about when the 33-year-old Eddy Thorpe interfered to cost Dijak a pinfall. Thorpe and Dijak had been feuding earlier this summer, with Dijak getting the best of him.

Thorpe also lost a Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifying Match, a bout that involved the former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes but was won by Tyler Bate.

However, the incredible finish of the match saw Thorpe make a difference and cost Dijak while Trick Williams went on a miraculous run to pick up an unexpected victory.

Both the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches delivered in a huge way.

