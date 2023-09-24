A former WWE Superstar is on cloud nine after Randy Orton followed him on Twitter.

The Viper is one of the greatest heels in the business. He has been with WWE for more than two decades at this point and is one of the most respected individuals in the industry.

Impact Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling star Mahabali Shera recently noticed that Randy Orton had started following him on Twitter. The former WWE star was beyond elated over Orton following him. He shared a heartfelt message on Twitter addressed to the WWE veteran:

"I was checking my twitter. In this morning and saw @RandyOrton following me.. this made my day. I am huge fan of Randy Orton and his work. One of the best in the business.I appreciate you so much sir. Thank you 🙏 #wrestlers #sheraonnetflix #indianlion #ovwonnetflix #shera."

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has been out of action since last year

It's been more than a year since Orton was last seen in action on WWE TV. He has been out with an injury, and there's still no concrete update on his potential return. Amidst his hiatus, many fans are speculating that the veteran is never going to return to the ring.

In May, Orton's father Bob Orton, provided an update on his possible return while chatting with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do." (2:12 - 2:36)

Orton was recently spotted outside the WWE Performance Center. It could very well be a sign of things to come, and Orton might be close to a WWE return.

Share your reactions to Mahabali Shera's tweet thanking Orton!