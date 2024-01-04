33-year-old star wants revenge against Asuka after she spat mist on her face

Asuka is one of the most accomplished women in WWE history and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. In the last year, she's made a habit out of misting people's faces more than ever, and one of her recent victims is seeking revenge.

On the last live episode of SmackDown in 2023, Damage CTRL lost to the team of Bianca Belair, "Michin" Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Shotzi. During the match, Zelina Vega was misted by The Empress, although it was in vain as Damage CTRL ended up losing the match.

In a direct message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, 33-year-old star Zelina Vega requested a chance at revenge against the Grand Slam Champion for ruining her Rengoku wig.

"Can I just say. I’d love to fight @WWEAsuka for the pure fact that she blinded me for like 3 days and completely ruined my Rengoku wig. Also had Akaza’s colors that night.. coincidence?! I think not. @WWE @RealNickAldis in the name of anime, give me some redemption," Vega wrote.

Rengoku is a character in the world-renowned anime Demon Slayer. Zelina Vega herself is a huge anime fan.

Asuka's reaction to her defeat on the final live SmackDown of the year

Asuka took a little dig at Zelina Vega by telling her how beautiful her face looked when covered in mist. However, the former Queen's Crown winner wasn't too happy.

The Empress of Tomorrow wasn't too happy about how things played out either, as she took quite a bit of damage, including a kendo stick to the back of the head, revealing that she was "boiling mad."

While IYO SKY is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown and could stay that way considering Charlotte Flair is out of action for nine months, The Empress of Tomorrow will be looking to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship with her partner Kairi Sane as the reunited Kabuki Warriors.

Only this time, The Kabuki Warriors will also be representing Damage CTRL. The faction has had a turbulent few months mixed with big wins and some losses.

Will the duo regain the Women's Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comments section below.