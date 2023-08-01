33-year-old superstar claims WWE has never pitched SmackDown stable's split despite teases

The breakup of several teams and stables was teased ahead of the WWE Draft. However, no team was separated and all stayed intact, including the Street Profits. Montez Ford also recently claimed that there was never a pitch about splitting him and Angelo Dawkins.

The Street Profits have been together since the March 16, 2016 episode of NXT. The duo of Ford and Dawkins is one of the most successful teams in recent memory. They became just the second WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions when they won the SmackDown Tag Team titles in 2020.

In an interview on the Getting Over podcast, Ford discussed the idea of splitting the Street Profits. He claimed that a breakup story between him and Dawkins was never brought up but felt like it was coming due to the teases online, in segments, and on commentary.

"For us, it's never been anything that has been pitched or anything like that, but there were a couple of instances where we felt like that we're teasing it a little bit," Ford said. "We had some backstage segments where it was, 'Oh, the draft could split you guys' or MVP would come up and say, 'You should be doing this or accepting that.' There have been instances where people have tried to come in and add their two cents and make it go a certain way, but it never led that way. Very fortunate that it didn't." (h/t TJR Wrestling)

The Street Profits are currently on SmackDown, but they have been in a funk since coming over in the WWE Draft. With a potential association with Bobby Lashley taking form, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could be getting a makeover.

Bobby Lashley to form new WWE stable?

In the past few weeks, Bobby Lashley has teased the possibility of forming a new stable. Lashley was seen speaking to The Street Profits several weeks ago while also having a moment with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Lashley was in a backstage segment with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The All Mighty, along with Ford, wants Dawkins to stop wearing tracksuits and start wearing something more elegant.

It remains to be seen if Bobby Lashley is forming a newer version of The Hurt Business. A partnership between the trio could elevate The Street Profits while also giving Lashley a much-needed boost.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits form The Hurt Business 2.0? Give your answers in the comments section below.

