33-year-old Superstar finally impresses Gunther after a strong win on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser was finally able to impress Imperium leader Gunther after picking up an impressive victory on Monday Night RAW at Houston.

In a backstage interview earlier, Gunther was asked about his latest feud with Drew Mcintyre, and The Ring General assured everyone that he's going to take care of Mcintyre at Summerslam. However, he was clearly disappointed in his fellow Imperium stablemates, especially Ludwig Kaiser.

He offered Kaiser a chance to redeem himself in a match against Matt Riddle.

The 33-year-old Kaiser faced Matt Riddle in the first match of the night with the rest of the Imperium ringside. And the match delivered. After some exhilarating back-and-forth action, Kaiser was able to execute a modified DDT and pinned Riddle clean to secure an important victory.

The Imperium leader was clearly impressed and proceeded to shake hands with Kaiser in the aftermath of the match. It seems that Kaiser has been able to redeem himself and gain some momentum after a few disappointing losses over the past few weeks.

The Ring General is set to face Drew Mcintyre for the Intercontinental Championship at Summerslam. With Imperium by his side, it will be interesting to see if he's able to extend his record-breaking reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

What did you make of Gunther's gesture toward Ludwig Kaiser? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.