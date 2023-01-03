Create

33-year-old superstar returns as Becky Lynch's surprise tag team partner on RAW and loses 

Modified Jan 03, 2023 09:14 AM IST
Becky Lynch suffered a second-consecutive defeat on RAW
Becky Lynch suffered a second consecutive defeat on RAW this week.

It was Becky Lynch against the world on the first RAW of 2023 - or at least it was, for the time being. While Big Time Becks was amidst a 2-on-1 handicap match against Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, she had a certain 33-year-old star to help her - "Michin" Mia Yim.

The O.C. member made a surprise appearance at the last minute to help Becky Lynch in her tag team match on RAW.

It was an interesting sequence of events. Becky Lynch said that she wasn't mad at Bayley or Damage CTRL and that she strives to improve when she gets put in a losing situation.

As she didn't have her phone, she confidently walked into a 2-on-1 handicap match on RAW after Bayley refused to face her in a rematch from two weeks ago.

Ultimately, Michin's appearance only proved to be of temporary help. While she took out Dakota Kai, IYO SKY positioned herself perfectly to hit her finisher and get the pin on the recently returned RAW superstar.

Lynch was visibly frustrated as her year in 2023 didn't start as successfully as she may have hoped for. Either way, the feud continues.

What was your reaction to the match on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

