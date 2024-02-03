33-year-old superstar returns to WWE SmackDown after 78 days sporting a stunning new look

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was absolutely stacked as the blue brand finally joined The Road to WrestleMania.

One of the biggest shocks on the show was when Bobby Lashley revealed that he finally had an equalizer for Scarlett in his battle against The Final Testament. Scarlett was in the process of attacking The Almighty when she was taken down by the returning B-Fab.

The former Hit Row member had been associated with Lashley several times in recent months, with their last meeting coming back in November when she was spotted backstage with the trio.

It was believed by some that Bianca Belair would be the woman added to the group since she is the wife of Montez Ford, but it seems that WWE has much bigger plans for the EST of WWE.

Expand Tweet

B-Fab hasn't stepped in a ring since Top Dolla was released from the company back in 2023 and this was finally a way for her to show what she was capable of when given a chance.

B-Fab also unveiled an incredible new look as part of her appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight since she now has bright red hair, compared to when she was last seen in a white-haired look.

Do you think B-Fab is the right choice for Lashley's team? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.