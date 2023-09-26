Things didn't go according to plans on RAW tonight, and Dominik Mysterio was left looking on as chaos broke out. A star was thrown out of the locker room after his attempt to ingratiate himself went very wrong, and he ended up abandoning another star instead. Furious at being left alone, Damian Priest returned in a temper to throw JD McDonagh out while Judgment Day looked on.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio were backing away tonight from the combined forces of Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens when JD McDonagh came out with steel chairs to even the odds. Things went wrong, though, with a brawl ensuing, which saw Priest alone in the ring with the four stars. He was beaten down and left furious.

When he went backstage, he saw JD McDonagh talking to Finn Balor with Dominik Mysterio looking on. Priest snapped and threw JD out of the locker room, shouting at him. He also said he didn't care who his friends were, referencing Finn Balor.

Dominik looked on, shocked, as did Finn Balor. Priest looked totally out of control and was seconds away from assaulting him.

While it remains to be seen how it turns out, Judgment Day is not too steady without the influence of Rhea Ripley helping to steady things.

