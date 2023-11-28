33-year-old WWE star has a question for CM Punk ahead of his first appearance on RAW in 3598 days

A WWE Superstar has an important question for CM Punk ahead of his first appearance on RAW in nine years.

Ever since Grayson Waller made his debut in NXT, he has been turning heads due to his brash ways. His exceptional mic skills have made for some great television and earned him a main roster call-up, where he had his first match against Edge.

Since then, Waller has continued to impress fans and WWE management with his performances. One of the things Grayson Waller is known for is doing the shoey, where he would pour alcohol in his shoe and drink from it. This is usually done during celebrations.

Given that CM Punk just shocked the world with his massive return at Survivor Series, this calls for a celebration, and Waller took to social media to ask if Punk would do the shoey with Pepsi since he is Straight Edge.

"What are the chances Punk would do a Shoey with Pepsi? Asking for a friend #WWERaw."

The Second City Saint is set to make his first appearance on WWE RAW tonight in nearly nine years, and he already has fans buzzing regarding what he is going to say.

