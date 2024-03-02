33-year-old WWE star reacts after putting his ally in a match against Randy Orton

Randy Orton competed against Austin Theory in the main event of SmackDown this week. The match came about courtesy of Grayson Waller's suggestion.

At the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, The Viper came very close to winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, but he was knocked out with brass knuckles by an already eliminated Logan Paul. Drew McIntyre capitalized and pinned The Legend Killer to earn himself a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

This week on SmackDown, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were watching a clip of Randy Orton being knocked out with brass knuckles backstage. The Apex Predator appeared behind the two stars and asked them to pick among themselves who was going to face him in the ring. Grayson Waller chose Austin Theory, claiming that the latter said he wanted to fight The Viper before.

Randy Orton accepted, and the bout was set for the show. However, Theory was not happy that he was thrown under the bus by the 33-year-old star. During the show, Grayson Waller took to X/Twitter to comment on what he did, stating that he was glad he could help his best friend out.

Orton won the match after hitting Austin Theory with a vicious RKO.

