33-year-old WWE star set to miss another show; reason unknown

WWE Superstar Giovanni Vinci was noticeably absent from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The show featured a Fatal Four-way match to determine the number one contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General was spotted backstage, eagerly awaiting the outcome. Fellow Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser also made an appearance when he intervened during the tag team bout between DIY and Creed Brothers. However, Vinci was surprisingly absent throughout the night. The reason for his absence is currently not known.

Moreover, the 33-year-old star is now set to miss another show. WWE had previously advertised all three members of Imperium for the November 8 episode of The Bump, but this seems to have changed as well.

"WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: Imperium's Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser. Join us IN-STUDIO for #WWETheBump! Have questions for Imperium? Drop 'em below!"

Check out The Bump's latest tweet:

Expand Tweet

A last-minute change was reportedly made during WWE taping

Monday Night RAW this week was live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Taping for Thursday's Main Event also took place after the show.

According to PWInsider, Imperium's Giovanni Vinci was initially slated for a singles match against Apollo Crews. However, this was changed at the last minute due to the former's absence. His Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser replaced him to face Crews during the taping.

The former NXT was noticeably absent from the backstage interview as well, which took place after RAW, featuring Gunther and Kaiser.

Watch the backstage interview below:

Vinci was last seen in action during an episode of RAW a few weeks back when he teamed up with Kaiser to face DIY in tag team action. It remains to be seen if the talented star returns anytime soon.

What is your opinion on the current main roster run of Imperium? Let us know in the comments section below.

