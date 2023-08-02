33-year-old WWE star shows off incredible appearance change after full body rebuild

The WWE Universe has seen some impressive body transformations of superstars over the last few years, with SmackDown star Top Dolla being the latest addition to the list.

The 33-year-old, along with the rest of the Hit Row, was brought back to WWE after Triple H took charge of the company's creative last year. While the faction has not done anything notable since re-signing, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis have often been used to put over other talents. The latter was recently involved in a match with LA Knight, where the megastar picked up a win within a few minutes.

While Top Dolla has failed to make an impact since his return, the star has been making waves outside the squared circle. The Hit Row member recently highlighted his incredible body transformation over the last year. Dolla mentioned that he was initially 370 lbs and now has dropped down to 259 lbs before gaining a few pounds to complete his full body rebuild.

Top Dolla has failed to win a match on WWE TV programming in the last six months

The trio of Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-fab were one of the many superstars who were re-hired by Triple H after he took over the keys of the creative department. However, the group has failed to find its footing on the main roster once again after a disappointing first stint with the company.

Hit Row's last victory on TV programming came back in January when they defeated Los Lotharios in the first round of the Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Tournament. However, they were defeated by Braun Strowman and Ricochet in the next round and have been winless ever since.

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis have also wrestled in singles matches on a few occasions, but the result has been the same. The duo will be hoping for a better booking from the WWE creative in the coming time.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.