33-year-old WWE star takes a massive shot at Kevin Owens for missing out on WarGames match due to his suspension

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to take place this Saturday night, and Kevin Owens might have missed out on an opportunity to compete in the match due to his suspension. Current SmackDown Grayson Waller has pointed this out in a recent tweet.

Two weeks ago on the blue brand, the former Universal Champion replaced Corey Graves on the commentary booth. He was warned by Nick Aldis not to lay hands on anyone, or he would be suspended. Owens, however, disobeyed the general manager, and as a result, he was suspended.

His best friend Sami Zayn will compete in the WarGames match alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Randy Orton. Before RAW began this week, they didn't have a fifth member for their team, as The Viper wasn't announced yet. If Owens wasn't suspended, there's a chance the babyfaces would've asked him to be their teammate.

During the show, Grayson Waller, who is responsible for Owens' suspension, took a shot at the latter by stating on Twitter that Kevin Owens would've been good as the 5th member of Cody's team, but he got himself suspended.

Kevin Owens is set to return from his suspension on SmackDown this week. He'll be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. It'll be interesting to what transpires during the segment.

Do you think KO should've been in the WarGames match? Sound off in the comments below!

