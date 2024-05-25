33-year-old WWE star teases a major championship match for Clash at the Castle

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 25, 2024 04:58 GMT
A big title match has been teased for WWE Clash at the Castle
A big title match has been teased for WWE Clash at the Castle

A current SmackDown Superstar has teased a big match for WWE Clash at the Castle. On the blue brand this week, Piper Niven attacked Bayley and hinted that they would collide at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

This year's Clash at the Castle will take place in Scotland, which is Piper's native country. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Role Model was involved in a match against Chelsea Geen. After she won the bout, she was attacked by the latter's tag team partner. Niven hit the WWE Women's Champion with three sentons in the ring after the match.

While the two villainous stars were heading backstage, they were interviewed by Byron Saxton. Chelsea Green said that it didn't matter what happened to her, and that what mattered was that they were both winners. Piper then said:

"And if Bayley thought that beating was bad, just wait until we 'clash' again."

This could be a tease that she wants to face Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship in her home country. The Role Model currently doesn't have a challenger for her title, so it's possible that Piper will be her future opponent.

Do you think Piper can dethrone Bayley? Sound off in the comments!

