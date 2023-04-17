33-year-old WWE star wants to act in a John Wick movie but with a massive twist (Exclusive)

WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller recently stated that he would like to act in a John Wick movie.

Waller is one of NXT's most promising prospects, who's not only great on the mic and inside the ring but also oozes remarkable charisma. He has made a place for himself on the brand as an obnoxious heel who always generates the loudest boos. Grayson Waller has also tried his acting in the hit show Young Rock.

He enacted the role of WWE legend Ric Flair in the comedy series. Though the part was short, Waller managed to leave a positive impression on the viewers with his work. In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Grayson Waller was asked which action franchise he would like to be a part of.

The 33-year-old stated that he would love to be a part of the John Wick series. However, Waller clarified that he would like the character to be a trash-talker, unlike the titular Wick character, who lets his actions do most of the talking.

"I'm not big on cars; the Fast and Furious thing doesn't work for me. Maybe like a John Wick, but I want to be able to talk. Because he's a badass, but he's very silence, I would like to talk trash when I'm killing someone. That would be a lot of fun. So maybe we could do a spin-off," said Grayson Waller. (5:43 - 5:58)

Grayson Waller could soon become the WWE NXT Champion

Grayson Waller competed in one of the biggest matches of his career at NXT: Stand and Deliver 2023, where he took on Johnny Gargano. Though Waller lost the unsanctioned match, his momentum hasn't halted because of it.

On last week's edition of WWE NXT, the 33-year-old won a fatal four-way match against Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Luke Hudson. He earned a shot at the NXT Championship by besting his opponents at the show.

When Waller challenges Carmelo Hayes for the gold at NXT: Spring Break, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him end Hayes' reign prematurely.

