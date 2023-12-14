33-year-old WWE star wants to "test" himself against CM Punk

After CM Punk's shocking WWE return, several superstars want to test themselves inside the ring against The Best in the World.

Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins have all expressed their desire to lock horns with Punk. SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller recently addressed The Second City Saint's comeback and the possibility of them facing off in WWE.

On last week's SmackDown, Punk teased feuds with top stars like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton. He also interacted with other names behind the scenes, including The Aussie Icon.

In a chat with Justin LaBar of Busted Open Radio, Waller shared that he was in Gorilla position while CM Punk cut an incredible promo on the blue show. The upstart added that, unlike other performers who would approach Punk for advice backstage, he would like to learn from the veteran from a distance.

Grayson Waller further added that he wanted to test his skills against The Straight Edge Superstar in the ring and on the microphone.

"I want to test myself against him. Not just in the ring, but on the mic because that guy's one of the best of all time (...) So I appreciate what you've done for the business, but I'm not here to be your fanboy, I'm here to be a competitor," he said. [H/T - SEScoops]

CM Punk officially signed with Monday Night RAW

On this week's edition of the red show, the 45-year-old star noted that general manager Adam Pearce offered him an impressive deal to sign with RAW.

Before signing the contract, he also apologized to the WWE Universe for leaving the company nearly ten years ago. As Punk celebrated his signing with fans, Seth Rollins finally confronted him.

The World Heavyweight Champion called out The Best in the World for referring to WWE as his "home." Following the show, reports indicated that no producer was listed for the promo segment between the two.

CM Punk also declared his participation in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and hinted at a massive showdown with The Visionary for the title. Only time will tell if the Punk vs. Rollins will go down at WWE WrestleMania 40.

