33-year-old WWE star will be out of action for “a number of weeks” due to injury, announces Michael Cole

A major update on an injured WWE Superstar was shared on tonight's episode of RAW.

During last week's episode of RAW, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser took on Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston in a tag team match. A Dropkick by Kingston made Vinci awkwardly land on his head. The match was stopped, and Uso and Kingston picked up the win as a result.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Ludwig Kaiser took on Kofi Kingston in a singles match. The bout ended in a Double Countout, and Kaiser and Kofi kept brawling. WWE referees separated the duo, but Kaiser managed to hit a Dropkick on Kingston. During the match, veteran announcer Michael Cole provided an update on Vinci and stated that he would be out of action for “a number of weeks.”

After tonight's match ended, Jackie Redmond caught up with Kaiser, and the latter went on a heated rant attacking Kingston. Kaiser stated that he was now carrying Imperium as a result of Kofi's actions. He added that he exacted revenge on Kofi after what happened last week.

Judging by the end of tonight's match between Kingston and Kaiser, it looks like another singles match pitting the two stars is in the works. It would be interesting to hear Kofi's comments on Ludwig's actions tonight.

