33-year-old WWE Superstar fires massive shots at Rhea Ripley after she was seen posing at the former's gym

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently fired massive shots at Rhea Ripley after the latter was seen posing at Vega's gym.

Both The Eradicator and her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews were seen posing at Vega and Malakai Black's gym. The Instagram page of Vega's gym uploaded a picture of the duo as they mentioned how anyone could show up. They also added a message for all their students, colleagues and coaches for extending their support and sharing their experiences for the success of the gym.

Taking to social media, Vega expressed her anger at Ripley's arrival to the gym as she mentioned how the former took advantage of Vega's absence from the house and got herself inside the gym.

"I leave the house for 1 day and this happens..who the f told @rhearipley_wwe she can come over ? Well (emoji) I guess my gym is pretty cool.. even if she's a dummy dumb stupid noodle head," wrote Vega.

Check out a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

Teddy Long heaps praise on Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

Teddy Long recent shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley's overall personality as he heaped praise on the latter.

While speaking in an interview on The Wrestling Time Machine, Long mentioned that The Eradicator had all the skills that was required to be a notable star in the business.

He further compared Ripley to other superstars who either have only wrestling abilities, or entertaining skills, as he stated that The Eradicator has it all.

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big." [5:04 - 5:26]

It would be exciting to see what ongoing plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley in the near future.

