33-year-old WWE Superstar has heartfelt message for Naomi and Bianca Belair following Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently heaped praise on Bianca Belair and Naomi following Elimination Chamber.

Naomi and Bianca Belair were both part of the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Naomi started the match alongside Becky Lynch, while Belair put in a stellar performance of her own. The bout was eventually won by Lynch, and the path toward WrestleMania for both women look foggy at the moment. However, that has not prevented Vega, who also does not have a clear path to The Show of Shows, from commenting on the two modern women's wrestling stalwarts.

Taking to social media, Vega uploaded a throwback picture with the two women as she mentioned how beautiful they are as humans. The three superstars are great friends in real life.

"My girls @biancabelairwwe & @trinity_fatu two of the most genuine and beautiful people inside and out," wrote Vega.

Check out a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

Booker T spoke about his comment on Naomi that got him in trouble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about his comment on The Glow that got the former in trouble.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Booker T stated how he had previously mentioned that despite Naomi being the best athlete in the locker room, she had a few avenues to work on. He asserted how the same statement had gotten him into trouble, as the tweet resurfaced online after almost five years.

"I said, 'Man, Naomi's the best athlete in the locker room. I mean, she's got more athletic skills than everybody in the locker room.' I said, 'But there's a couple of things missing that she gotta work on.' And that was five years ago or something like that, and Black Twitter came after me so bad because I was trying to help her. And I go, 'Wow, they don't even get it.' I'm not gonna say what those things are. Maybe I want her to call and we can talk about it." [22:11 – 22:42]

With no clear path in sight for either of the three women, as WrestleMania approaches, it remains to be seen whether Zelina Vega, Naomi, and Bianca Belair will make it to this year's WrestleMania.

