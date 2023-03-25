33-year-old WWE Superstar loses first match in almost two months, misses out on WrestleMania

Lacey Evans made her return to WWE SmackDown this week and was hoping her birthday gift would be qualification into the WrestleMania Showcase match.

Sadly, this wasn't the case since Evans teamed with Xia Li, and the two women were defeated by Shotzi and Natalya. The short match saw Li take the loss after she was locked in the Sharpshooter and forced to tap out.

This is Lacey's first WWE appearance since February 10 and the first loss she has suffered since her inclusion in The Women's Royal Rumble in January, which Rhea Ripley won.

2. @wwe better have me a match to mania (or just give me a mania match out right like I deserve) either or...



1. Catering better have me a steak waiting. 🥩

2. @wwe better have me a match to mania (or just give me a mania match out right like I deserve) either or...

3. EVERY SINGLE DUSTY, SWEATY, LAZY IN THOSE SEATS BETTER stand up and SING ME HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

Lacey Evans has gone through several gimmicks on WWE TV in recent months

Lacey Evans returned to the promotion last year after giving birth to her second daughter.

Since her return to the company, she has tried to push as a face and a heel and has moved from RAW to SmackDown.

Lacey Evans has found it hard to fit back into the blue brand's Women's Division following her time away and her change of gimmick has been a big issue. Tonight's loss means that she might not be a part of WrestleMania this year, but it will give her something to build upon ahead of WrestleMania 40.

