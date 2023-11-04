33-year-old WWE Superstar returns after almost two months on SmackDown; teases new alliance

It has been almost two months since Top Dolla was released from WWE, which signaled the end of Hit Row. Just days later, Ashanti 'Thee' Adonis was attacked backstage by The Bloodline, as they looked to ensure that no one would partner with John Cena at Fastlane.

B-Fab was in the backstage area with her Hit Row team member, but this was the last time she was seen on TV, until she made her return this week on SmackDown.

B-Fab approached Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, and had high praise for the new stable, before teasing becoming involved with them. The star and Lashley then headed off to discuss their options in his office.

Given that B-Fab is used to being part of a stable, and Lashley appears to need a female in his current group if he wants to step up to someone like The Judgment Day, she could be the perfect fit.

Many fans believed that Bianca Belair would join her husband when she returned to WWE, but this hasn't been the case, seeing as she is still a face on TV, while he's working as a heel.

