33-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to Judgment Day member after RAW

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh has sent a message to Damian Priest after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

McDonagh has been trying to get on good terms with The Judgment Day for some time now. From attacking Sami Zayn to helping them beat down Cody Rhodes, the 33-year-old has done his best to make an impact. Although he has had support from his long-time friend Finn Balor, other members of the group still remain skeptical about the Irishman.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Archer of Infamy defeated Zayn in a singles competition after McDonagh caused a distraction, which cost Zayn the win. After the match, McDonagh raised Priest's hand, which the latter didn't like.

The Senor Money in the Bank shoved him away and asked him to stay away from his business. The Irish Ace has sent a message to Priest after the show. He said that Damian Priest was welcome for the assist.

In the aftermath of their encounter, Priest left the ring. JD McDonagh was then beat down by the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions as Priest looked on. It will be interesting to see how this situation evolves in the coming weeks.

