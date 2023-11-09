33-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to The Judgment Day following RAW

A WWE Superstar recently sent a message to The Judgment Day on social media following the latest episode of RAW.

The name in question is JD McDonagh. The Irish superstar has been trying hard to get into The Judgment Day. He has assisted the faction during many crucial moments and is also seen hanging out with the group. But, despite all his hard work and loyalty, the 33-year-old wrestler is yet to become an official member of the stable.

JD McDonagh recently took to his Instagram account to send a message to The Judgment Day. He posted an edited image on his Instagram story. The source of the original image is the American horror-comedy television series, "What to Do in the Shadows." The picture uploaded by the WWE Superstar had the faces of the original characters replaced with those of the members of The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh himself.

The former NXT star considers himself a part of the faction and probably wants The Judgment Day to acknowledge the same.

Here is a screengrab of JD McDonagh's Instagram story:

Vince Russo is not a fan of The Judgment Day in WWE

The Judgment Day has been one of the most talked about factions in professional wrestling this year. The heel faction has dominated WWE recently, with every member in possession of a championship. But it appears like wrestling legend Vince Russo is not a huge fan of the faction. He has openly criticized the group on multiple occasions.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, the former WCW Champion bashed WWE for opening the show with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. He recalled a time when top stars used to do so and claimed that WWE's standard has significantly fallen over the years.

"I'm sorry man. I come from an era when there were mega, mega, mega superstars. When you got Rhea Ripley, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio opening RAW, that's awful. That is God-awful. Where they were and where they are when you have these three people come out at the top of the show prime time, that says it all. That literally says it all... That's what this company is right now," Vince Russo said.

