33-year-old WWE Superstar sends a one-word message to 'GOAT' Cristiano Ronaldo

WWE star Angelo Dawkins took to Twitter/X to send a one-word message aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was recently in action for the Portuguese National Team and also ended up on the scoresheet in his side's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein. With the goal, the 38-year-old also tied Romelu Lukaku as the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign's top scorer.

Reacting to Ronaldo's incredible goal against Liechtenstein, Dawkins labeled the Al Nassr forward as the 'Greatest Of All Time.'

"Goat," wrote Dawkins.

Dawkins and his tag team partner, Montez Ford, are currently in a faction with Bobby Lashley. The trio has been a vital part of the blue brand.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell criticized Bobby Lashley's match against Carlito

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Bobby Lashley's match against Carlito from WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that the match between Lashley and Carlito was quite "boring." He said:

"I actually enjoyed the show. That first match, though, with Bobby Lashley and Carlito, that was, to me, very boring. They slowed it down. How old is Bobby Lashley? 40? [...] Late 40s? How old is Carlito? Carlito is gotta be 40, isn't he? [...] But anyway, I thought that kind of drug a little bit in the end, and they cranked it up a little bit. I will give the whole show tonight a 'b' because it was decent."

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Lashley's stablemates, The Street Profits, defeated Butch & Ridge Holland and Pretty Deadly to become the new #1 contenders for the tag titles.

Next week on SmackDown, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will be challenging Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

