33-year-old WWE Superstar sends out a strong message to Mercedes Mone following her massive victory

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a three-word message to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) following her recent victory.

Mone recently won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating KAIRI at the NJPW Battle in the Valley. During the match, Damage CTRL member and Mercedes' real-life best friend, Bayley was spotted cheering for the former.

Following Mone's historic victory, The Role Model took to social media to send out a message to her best friend as a token of support.

She wrote:

"Bet on yourself."

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story below:

Mercedes Mone discussed her journey away from WWE

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone discussed her journey away from the company.

While speaking in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Mone mentioned that she has been able to choose things for herself since leaving WWE. She stated that now she can manage everything according to her wish and be the boss.

Mercedes Mone further spoke about her incredible journey and how much she has grown in the past nine months.

She detailed:

"It’s really an opportunity to really choose things for myself and to really be my moniker for the past 10 years. To be a boss. To be built on success. To do everything yourself and evolve into a CEO. To be a boss of my own IP. A boss of my own schedule. It has been such a crazy journey so far to figure it out because I’ve been used to such a system, but it has been such a blessing. I haven’t had such growth in my life like I”ve had in the past nine months. For me, it has been an incredible experience and journey," said Moné.

It would be exciting to see if the formerly known Sasha Banks ever returns to WWE or not.

